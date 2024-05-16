B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Shares Gap Up to $32.16

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $32.16, but opened at $33.53. B. Riley Financial shares last traded at $31.70, with a volume of 595,820 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of B. Riley Financial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.33. The company has a market capitalization of $864.72 million, a P/E ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.17.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The asset manager reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $346.51 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a negative net margin of 4.75%.

B. Riley Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -71.68%.

Institutional Trading of B. Riley Financial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in B. Riley Financial by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in B. Riley Financial by 275.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in B. Riley Financial by 150.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. 50.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About B. Riley Financial

(Get Free Report)

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.