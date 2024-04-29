Bluesphere Advisors LLC Acquires 1,185 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 66.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 40,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,384,000 after purchasing an additional 22,615 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 9,573 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $263,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of RSP stock traded up $1.16 on Monday, hitting $163.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,045,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,538,052. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $169.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.22. The company has a market cap of $55.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.93.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

