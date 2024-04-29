Bluesphere Advisors LLC Cuts Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 200.6% during the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,956,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975,462 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,044,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351,596 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,777.1% in the fourth quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,432,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303,056 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,823,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,090,000 after buying an additional 2,235,952 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,834,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $60.02. 2,447,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,756,421. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $47.48 and a 1-year high of $61.69.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.