Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,364,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,686,233,000 after buying an additional 1,583,086 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 73,231,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,712,472,000 after purchasing an additional 895,629 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,749,602,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,364,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,518,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,600,000 after buying an additional 673,843 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA stock traded up $0.56 on Monday, reaching $72.36. 6,963,533 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.41. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $112.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

