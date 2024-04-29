Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Mather Group LLC.’s 5th Largest Position

Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,677,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 520,590 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 5.0% of Mather Group LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Mather Group LLC. owned 0.43% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $315,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VWO. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $362,618,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 682.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,974,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,673,000 after acquiring an additional 6,955,040 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $194,197,000. Summit Rock Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $126,776,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 99.7% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,932,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $232,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961,726 shares in the last quarter.

VWO stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.58. 1,746,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,273,248. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $43.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.80.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

