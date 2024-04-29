iShares Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:IBIT) Shares Gap Down to $36.32

iShares Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:IBIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $36.32, but opened at $35.59. iShares Bitcoin Trust shares last traded at $35.21, with a volume of 5,894,386 shares traded.
iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.89.
About iShares Bitcoin Trust
The Defiance Daily Short Digitizing the Economy ETF (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides daily inverse (-1x) exposure to the Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK). IBIT was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Defiance.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Bitcoin Trust
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- The 3 Hottest Insiders Buys This Month
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- What Bulls and Bears May Be Getting Wrong about SOFI Stock
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Microsoft Analysis: Trends, Predictions & Investment Insight
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.