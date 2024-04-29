MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Down to $1,282.38

Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1,282.38, but opened at $1,250.00. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $1,238.53, with a volume of 148,936 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MSTR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,810.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,875.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,733.75.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MSTR

MicroStrategy Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,351.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $813.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 45.51 and a beta of 2.89.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $124.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.90 million. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 42.81% and a net margin of 86.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 1,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,951.33, for a total value of $2,224,516.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,224,516.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other MicroStrategy news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 1,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,951.33, for a total transaction of $2,224,516.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,140 shares in the company, valued at $2,224,516.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.32, for a total value of $248,962.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 453 shares in the company, valued at $322,227.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,452 shares of company stock valued at $120,206,247. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MicroStrategy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 233.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 63 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.