Compound Price Down 3.3% Over Last Week (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. One Compound token can now be purchased for approximately $54.84 or 0.00083125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a total market capitalization of $445.04 million and $38.29 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Compound has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00030385 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00012809 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000120 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,736.73 or 0.69336943 BTC.

About Compound

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,114,770 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,114,769.00725342 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 56.16555791 USD and is up 6.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 495 active market(s) with $40,156,839.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars.

