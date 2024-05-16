Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Declares $1.07 Quarterly Dividend

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLOGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 1.07 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%.

Valero Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Valero Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 29.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Valero Energy to earn $14.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.1%.

NYSE VLO opened at $156.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.33. The company has a market capitalization of $51.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.55. Valero Energy has a 12 month low of $105.66 and a 12 month high of $184.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLOGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Valero Energy will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Valero Energy from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.87.

In related news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,209.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

