Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:OXLCZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:OXLCZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3125 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 Price Performance

Shares of OXLCZ stock opened at $23.22 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.95. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 has a 52 week low of $21.93 and a 52 week high of $23.28.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 Company Profile

oxford lane capital corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by oxford lane management llc. it invests in fixed income securities. the fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

