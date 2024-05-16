Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:OXLCZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:OXLCZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3125 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 Price Performance
Shares of OXLCZ stock opened at $23.22 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.95. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 has a 52 week low of $21.93 and a 52 week high of $23.28.
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 Company Profile
