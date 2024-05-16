Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $5.06, but opened at $4.60. Absci shares last traded at $4.95, with a volume of 174,416 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Absci had a negative net margin of 1,933.65% and a negative return on equity of 44.52%. The company had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ABSI. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Absci from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Absci in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Absci in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Absci in a report on Monday, March 25th.

Insider Transactions at Absci

In other news, Director Redmile Group, Llc acquired 222,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $999,999.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,253,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,139,922. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Absci

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in Absci during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Absci in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Absci in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Absci in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Absci in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.05% of the company’s stock.

Absci Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.92. The company has a market cap of $545.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Absci Company Profile

Absci Corporation operates as a data-first generative artificial intelligence (AI) drug creation company in the United States. The company combines AI with scalable wet lab technologies to create biologics for patients. Its integrated drug creation platform is designed to improve upon traditional biologic drug discovery by using AI to simultaneously optimize multiple drug characteristics that may be important to development and therapeutic benefit.

Featured Stories

