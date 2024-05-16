Grin Trading 15.1% Lower This Week (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. Grin has a total market capitalization of $4.09 million and approximately $154,018.90 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0416 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Grin has traded down 15.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65,958.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.16 or 0.00680784 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.78 or 0.00123955 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00009025 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00040855 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.54 or 0.00065986 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.72 or 0.00201163 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.57 or 0.00094840 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The official website for Grin is grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

