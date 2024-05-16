Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 Plans Dividend of $0.36 (NASDAQ:GECCO)

Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GECCO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3631 per share on Sunday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 Trading Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ:GECCO opened at $24.29 on Thursday. Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.41.
About Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026
