Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Shares Gap Up to $5.01

Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.01, but opened at $5.36. Infinera shares last traded at $5.72, with a volume of 514,885 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INFN shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Infinera currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.32.

Get Infinera alerts:

View Our Latest Report on INFN

Infinera Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -48.63 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.79.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $392.37 million during the quarter. Infinera had a positive return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 0.28%.

Institutional Trading of Infinera

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INFN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Infinera by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,049,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $163,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,025 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in Infinera by 52.5% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 4,162,231 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,016 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Infinera by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,017,956 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,335,000 after buying an additional 1,108,567 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in Infinera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,990,000. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Infinera by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 19,271,676 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,556,000 after acquiring an additional 293,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.