Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Shares Gap Up to $5.01

Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.01, but opened at $5.36. Infinera shares last traded at $5.72, with a volume of 514,885 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INFN shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Infinera currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.32.
View Our Latest Report on INFN
Infinera Price Performance
Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $392.37 million during the quarter. Infinera had a positive return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 0.28%.
Institutional Trading of Infinera
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INFN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Infinera by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,049,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $163,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,025 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in Infinera by 52.5% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 4,162,231 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,016 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Infinera by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,017,956 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,335,000 after buying an additional 1,108,567 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in Infinera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,990,000. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Infinera by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 19,271,676 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,556,000 after acquiring an additional 293,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.
Infinera Company Profile
Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Infinera
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- These 5 Penny Stocks Just Surged Double Digits
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Arcos Dorados: McDonald’s, But Cheaper With Better Growth
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Nextracker: Solar Stock Rising With New Highs in Sight
Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.