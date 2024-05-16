Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Increases Dividend to $0.27 Per Share

Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.2709 per share on Monday, July 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This is an increase from Informa’s previous dividend of $0.13.
Informa Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of Informa stock opened at $21.39 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.81. Informa has a 12 month low of $16.67 and a 12 month high of $22.25.
About Informa
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Informa
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- This Walmart Rally has Legs: 20% Upside Left To Go
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- 5 Companies Leading the Charge With Robotic Solutions
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- These 5 Penny Stocks Just Surged Double Digits
Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.