Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,370,000 shares, an increase of 69.3% from the March 31st total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 636,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Sun Life Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:SLF traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $51.93. 100,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,019. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.01. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of $44.57 and a 52 week high of $55.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.38.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.73 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 7.79%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.581 per share. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.79%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Report on Sun Life Financial

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Sun Life Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.