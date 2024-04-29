Choreo LLC Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 178,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,015 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $9,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 172.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000.

EFV stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,218,186 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.41.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

