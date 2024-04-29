Avaii Wealth Management LLC Has $735,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 233.7% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,169,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,795,306. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.65. The stock has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2758 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.