iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Bought by Avaii Wealth Management LLC

Avaii Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IAU. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 162.8% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.30. 4,585,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,815,847. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.35. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $45.98.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

