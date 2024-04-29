DIMO Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.76 Million (DIMO)

DIMO (DIMO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One DIMO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000462 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DIMO has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. DIMO has a total market cap of $24.54 million and approximately $2.76 million worth of DIMO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinBR (BTCBR) traded up 36,285,770.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000015 BTC.

DIMO Token Profile

DIMO’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2021. DIMO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,446,119 tokens. DIMO’s official Twitter account is @dimo_network. DIMO’s official website is dimo.zone.

Buying and Selling DIMO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIMO (DIMO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. DIMO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 216,679,954.77165174 in circulation. The last known price of DIMO is 0.31663556 USD and is up 4.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $3,115,436.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dimo.zone.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIMO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DIMO using one of the exchanges listed above.

