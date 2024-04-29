Fiduciary Group LLC Sells 3,430 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Fiduciary Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,980 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,430 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 62.8% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on INTC. UBS Group upped their target price on Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $31.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $26.85 and a 52-week high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

