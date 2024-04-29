FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI) Sets New 12-Month High at $75.47

Shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $75.47 and last traded at $75.44, with a volume of 16435 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.42.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.17.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3381 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.28.
The FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund (RAVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in an ultra-short-term portfolio of investment grade public and private debt issued domestically and abroad.
