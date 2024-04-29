FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI) Sets New 12-Month High at $75.47

Shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $75.47 and last traded at $75.44, with a volume of 16435 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.42.

FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.17.

Get FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund alerts:

FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3381 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund

About FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $344,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 38.8% during the third quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund (RAVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in an ultra-short-term portfolio of investment grade public and private debt issued domestically and abroad.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.