Mather Group LLC. Acquires 4,053 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. RAM Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $468.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,108,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,474,077. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $370.92 and a fifty-two week high of $483.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $470.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $440.83.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

