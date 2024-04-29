National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.25

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.25 and last traded at $9.10, with a volume of 2140 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

National Energy Services Reunited Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.86.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. The company's Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline and industrial services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

