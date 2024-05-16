CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on CarMax from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CarMax to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarMax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.42.

Get CarMax alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KMX

CarMax Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of KMX stock opened at $74.04 on Thursday. CarMax has a twelve month low of $59.66 and a twelve month high of $88.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.64.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.13). CarMax had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CarMax will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total value of $1,067,702.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,110.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CarMax

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in CarMax by 7.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 2.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of CarMax by 7.8% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CarMax by 1.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period.

CarMax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.