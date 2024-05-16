PSQ (NYSE:PSQH) Receives “Buy” Rating from Roth Mkm

PSQ (NYSE:PSQH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Roth Mkm in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $8.50. Roth Mkm’s price objective points to a potential upside of 87.50% from the company’s current price.

PSQ Stock Performance

Shares of PSQ stock opened at $4.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.06. PSQ has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $35.57.

PSQ (NYSE:PSQH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that PSQ will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PSQ

About PSQ

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSQH. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PSQ during the third quarter worth about $12,713,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in PSQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,571,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in PSQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $431,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of PSQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of PSQ in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSQ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online marketplace through advertising and eCommerce in the United States. It operates through two segments, Marketplace and Brands segments. The PSQ platform is accessible through its mobile application and website. The company also sells diapers and wipes to mothers online under the EveryLife brand name.

