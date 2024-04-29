Harbor Advisory Corp MA Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 36.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 663.9% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 158,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,381,000 after acquiring an additional 62,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 55,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,303,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $2.58 on Monday, reaching $531.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,125. The company has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $424.22 and a 52 week high of $558.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $534.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $499.87.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

