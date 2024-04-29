SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL) Shares Sold by Harbor Advisory Corp MA

Harbor Advisory Corp MA lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,601 shares during the period. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF were worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HYBL. Luken Investment Analytics LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 380,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,693,000 after purchasing an additional 170,941 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF by 152.4% during the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 234,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,454,000 after purchasing an additional 141,350 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,791,000. RFG Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 495,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,935,000 after purchasing an additional 21,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $532,000.

Shares of HYBL traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.15. 10,447 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.90.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1912 per share. This is an increase from SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (HYBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund seeks to provide risk-adjusted total return and high current income through an actively managed portfolio of USD-denominated high yield corporate bonds, senior loans, and collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity.

