Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Sells 2,448 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,448 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 7,590.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VXUS traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.64. 1,100,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,185,030. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.38 and a 200 day moving average of $57.02. The company has a market capitalization of $68.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $50.95 and a twelve month high of $60.70.

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.223 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.