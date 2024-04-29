Lisk Price Tops $1.68 (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. In the last seven days, Lisk has traded down 10.9% against the dollar. Lisk has a total market cap of $239.77 million and approximately $31.91 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can now be bought for approximately $1.68 or 0.00002676 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000188 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001562 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000946 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001231 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001298 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

