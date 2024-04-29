SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) PT Lowered to $95.00

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $98.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered SouthState from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on SouthState from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price target on SouthState from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target (up from $96.00) on shares of SouthState in a report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SouthState currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.17.

Shares of SouthState stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.43. 75,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,614. SouthState has a 52-week low of $59.51 and a 52-week high of $87.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.40 and a 200-day moving average of $79.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $415.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.32 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SouthState will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,828 shares in the company, valued at $2,902,068. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,902,068. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Richard Iv Murray sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total transaction of $401,065.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 58,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,826,530.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SSB. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SouthState by 544.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SouthState by 13,400.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SouthState by 50.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SouthState by 8,346.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SouthState by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

About SouthState

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

