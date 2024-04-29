McAdam LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

McAdam LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,816,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,753 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 7.5% of McAdam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. McAdam LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $104,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 64,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 2,002,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,008,000 after purchasing an additional 29,346 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 115,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 12,960 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 137,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHF traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 699,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,853,082. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.85. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.29 and a fifty-two week high of $39.13.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

