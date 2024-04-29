SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Par Pacific comprises about 0.6% of SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PARR. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,227,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in Par Pacific by 10.1% during the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 13,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Par Pacific by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Par Pacific by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 8.1% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PARR stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $32.23. 112,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,749. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.30 and a twelve month high of $40.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Par Pacific had a return on equity of 47.63% and a net margin of 8.85%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $224,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,338. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jeffrey Ryan Hollis sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $175,733.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,650.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $224,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PARR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Par Pacific from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Par Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

