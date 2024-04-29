SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Buys 118 Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of American Woodmark worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMWD. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in American Woodmark during the third quarter worth about $243,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in American Woodmark in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in American Woodmark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $312,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMWD traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $93.34. 14,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,745. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.08. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. American Woodmark Co. has a 12-month low of $48.52 and a 12-month high of $104.28.

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.53. American Woodmark had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $422.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Woodmark Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.25.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

