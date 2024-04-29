Mather Group LLC. Sells 2,886 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Mather Group LLC. reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,886 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $10,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

IWD stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $173.99. The company had a trading volume of 367,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134,247. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $179.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.25.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

