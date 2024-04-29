VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF) Short Interest Down 23.6% in April

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,600 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the March 31st total of 84,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

VAT Group Stock Performance

Shares of VTTGF remained flat at $507.85 during trading hours on Monday. VAT Group has a 52-week low of $356.30 and a 52-week high of $541.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $512.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $451.54.

VAT Group Company Profile

Featured Articles

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves, multi-valve units, vacuum modules, and edge-welded metal bellows in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Valves and Global Service.

