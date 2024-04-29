VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF) Short Interest Down 23.6% in April

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,600 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the March 31st total of 84,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
VAT Group Stock Performance
Shares of VTTGF remained flat at $507.85 during trading hours on Monday. VAT Group has a 52-week low of $356.30 and a 52-week high of $541.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $512.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $451.54.
VAT Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than VAT Group
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Microsoft Analysis: Trends, Predictions & Investment Insight
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- onsemi: The Rebound is ON for This Chip Stock
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- The Meteoric Rise of Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock is Not Over
Receive News & Ratings for VAT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.