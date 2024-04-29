Mather Group LLC. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Mather Group LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,321 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $16,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 4,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $344,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $328.36. The company had a trading volume of 133,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,291. The company has a market cap of $87.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.18. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $241.41 and a 12-month high of $340.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

