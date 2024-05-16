Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tronox from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Tronox from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Tronox from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.43.

Get Tronox alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Tronox

Tronox Stock Performance

Tronox stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.22. 157,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,145,188. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74, a PEG ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.91. Tronox has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.98 million. Tronox had a negative return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 11.93%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tronox will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Tronox Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tronox

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in Tronox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tronox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Tronox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

About Tronox

(Get Free Report)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.