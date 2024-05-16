Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,559 Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 13,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 64,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 82,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 9,416 shares in the last quarter.

Get Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 20th.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE TLK traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.75. 296,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.73. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 1-year low of $18.66 and a 1-year high of $28.26.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 15.72%. Analysts forecast that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $1.1116 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Profile

(Free Report)

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.