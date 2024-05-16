Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 93.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 73,828 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 17,344 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 201,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,730,000 after acquiring an additional 27,704 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,723,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,302,000. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 2.2% in the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 13,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on LW. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.40.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Lamb Weston stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.91. 524,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,233,102. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.92 and its 200-day moving average is $98.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.79. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.41 and a 52 week high of $117.38.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 50.74% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Recommended Stories

