Alphabet’s (GOOGL) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $215.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Alphabet from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Alphabet from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Alphabet from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Alphabet from $141.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $190.60.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of GOOGL traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.02. 14,513,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,174,537. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $115.35 and a 1 year high of $175.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.45.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $93,086.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,886.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $93,086.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,886.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,511 shares of company stock worth $41,234,695 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Meritage Group LP grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,061.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

