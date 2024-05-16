Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,097,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,328,000 after buying an additional 362,140 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,066,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,575,000 after buying an additional 21,183 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,953,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,248,000 after buying an additional 110,695 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 5,714,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,815,000 after buying an additional 24,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,233,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,595,000 after acquiring an additional 732,115 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEU stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $60.33. 1,314,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,538,674. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $60.40.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

