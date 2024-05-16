Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $68,000 Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 61.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KLR Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 33,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after buying an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 237,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,611,000 after acquiring an additional 9,941 shares during the period. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PSX. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $167.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup began coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.21.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total transaction of $932,122.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,164.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

PSX stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $145.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 567,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,858,708. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.71 and its 200-day moving average is $140.05. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $89.74 and a 1 year high of $174.08. The company has a market capitalization of $61.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 3.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.31%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

