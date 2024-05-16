Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 578 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Novartis by 480.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NVS traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $102.65. 415,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,104. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $92.19 and a fifty-two week high of $108.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.14 and a 200-day moving average of $99.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.53.

Novartis Increases Dividend

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.07. Novartis had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $11.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $3.7772 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.1%. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

View Our Latest Analysis on NVS

About Novartis

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.