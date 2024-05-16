Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,861 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Block in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Block by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 28,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Block by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 253,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,586,000 after acquiring an additional 17,398 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Block in the fourth quarter valued at about $923,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Block in the fourth quarter valued at about $318,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Block in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Block from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Block from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.59.

Shares of Block stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,498,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,818,405. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.85 and a 52-week high of $87.52. The company has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.21, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Block had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 2.04%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $42,180.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,318.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $42,180.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,318.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $165,958.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 201,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,972,782.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 477,469 shares of company stock valued at $34,963,585 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

