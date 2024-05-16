Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.48 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 44.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,421 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 54,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 17,258 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,681,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,191,000 after buying an additional 218,141 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $728,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WFC. Argus upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.99.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:WFC traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.89. The stock had a trading volume of 7,200,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,571,127. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $38.38 and a twelve month high of $62.55. The stock has a market cap of $215.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.23%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

