Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC decreased its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 45.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 174.4% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Exelon stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $38.74. 2,066,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,601,333. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $43.53.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 10.44%. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXC. TheStreet lowered Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.83.

Exelon Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

