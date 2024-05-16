Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 207.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,864 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,519,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,710,000 after purchasing an additional 45,868 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,982,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,480,000 after buying an additional 319,165 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,414,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,488,000 after buying an additional 23,918 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,081,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,299,000 after buying an additional 27,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,351,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,433,000 after acquiring an additional 19,762 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VV traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $243.61. The company had a trading volume of 81,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,233. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $235.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.72. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $187.27 and a 52-week high of $243.92. The company has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

