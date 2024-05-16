Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Price Target Raised to $9.00 at Barclays

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, March 11th.

Get Kronos Worldwide alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE:KRO traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $13.05. The stock had a trading volume of 130,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,539. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.91 and a beta of 1.21. Kronos Worldwide has a 52-week low of $6.16 and a 52-week high of $13.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. Kronos Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $400.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.94 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Kronos Worldwide will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Kronos Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is -330.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kronos Worldwide

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 57,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 64,675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,211,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,097,000 after acquiring an additional 5,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,106,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,579,000 after acquiring an additional 9,924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.11% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.