Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research report on Monday.

Shares of Lucid Diagnostics stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $0.88. 46,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,442. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average of $1.21. Lucid Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.48.

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lucid Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 1,576.60% and a negative return on equity of 901.79%. The business had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lucid Diagnostics will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Lucid Diagnostics Inc, a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company, focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, primarily highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma in the United States. The company's flagship product, the EsoGuard Esophageal DNA Test performed on samples collected with the EsoCheck Esophageal Cell collection device, a testing tool with the goal of preventing EAC deaths through early detection of esophageal precancer in at-risk GERD patients.

